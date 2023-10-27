Hermoso was on hand to slot home a rebound in the 89th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory in a Women's Nations League group game.

Hermoso said the kiss was without her consent and Spanish state prosecutors later accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion. They alleged that Rubiales tried to convince Hermoso and her relatives to publicly downplay the kiss.Rubiales eventually resigned and the players ended their boycott of the national team after being given guarantees of change within the federation following the intervention of government officials.

But she was called up again by Tome last week, with the coach saying it was "the right moment" for Hermoso to return. 'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening headtopics.com

