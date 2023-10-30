Jenn Deon follows in father’s footsteps with annual poppy campain

Jenn Deon is following in her father’s footsteps with the annual poppy campaign. Rod Deon was a Second World War veteran who died last year at the age of 102

Protest held against no-fault evictions in St. John’sA protest was held against no-fault evictions in St. John&8217;s on Saturday. They&8217;re calling for an overhaul of tenancy legislation. NTV&8217;s Rosie Mullaley reports. Read more ⮕

Gerry Byrne claims vindication from auditor general’s report on MUN spendingCabinet Minister Gerry Byrne says he feels vindicated by the Auditor General&8217;s report into spending at Memorial University. Byrne says the report highlights many of the concerns he had when he was in the advanced education portfolio five years ago. NTV&8217;s David Salter has more in this report. Read more ⮕

Sports community remembers pioneer Marje KeoughThe elite of the sports community gathered this weekend to remember Marge Keough, a pioneer for women in sports who passed away at the age of 70. Keough was the province&8217;s first female sports reporter at The Daily News in the 1970s. NTV&8217;s Rosie Mullaley reports. Read more ⮕

NCAA men's college basketball will be heading to Atlantic Canada for the first time on Nov. 17-19 to compete at the Atlantic Slam tournament. Four teams will participate in three games at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., featuring an outstanding field with Colgate, Gardner-Webb, Weber State and Yale. The schools have made 29 NCAA Tournament appearances, led by Weber State with 16. Adding to the three-day doubleheaders is a prep school basketball showcase featuring three Canadian teams — Orangeville Prep, Rothesay Netherwood and United Scholastic Academy — as well as CZ Academy from the Czech Republic. Jeff Dunlap, the competition director, is a former head coach and general manager of the National Basketball League of Canada and a veteran coach at various stops across the United States during his 35-year coaching career. The first game on Nov. 17 will start at 5 p.m. ADT to see Weber State versus Gardner-Webb, followed by Yale competing with Colgate at 7 p.m. On Nov. 18 at 5 p.m., Gardner-Webb will face off against Colgate, with Weber State against Yale at 7 p.m. The tournament will be wrapped up on Nov. 19 with Weber State versus Colgate at 2 p.m. and Yale competing with Gardner-Webb at 4 p.m. Atlantic Slam will be broadcast on ESPN+ with host Rod Black and analyst Brandon Johnson

Annual Poppy Campaign Launched by Royal Canadian LegionThe John McCrae Memorial Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion has launched its annual poppy campaign. Poppies can be picked up at various locations in Guelph. The money raised goes towards supporting veterans and their families, as well as programs for remembrance. Read more ⮕