Jelly-fish sculpture stolen from Millennium Park sought by Calgary police

A jellyfish-shaped sculpture was stolen in September during the Beakerhead event and Calgary police are still looking for it. Police say the artist finished installing the sculpture around 1 a.m., on Sept. 16, at Millennium Park, located at 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W.

The work of art was completed with anchors welded to the overall sculpture and it was bolted into the ground. Around 10 a.m., someone reported to police that the middle piece of the sculpture was missing, but the anchor that was welded to the sculpture was still screwed into the ground. headtopics.com

We're heartbroken. On Friday, one of our incredible presenters’ art was vandalized. A metal jellyfish sculpture was taken, despite it being secured. We just want the piece returned, please contact Blazinlilygals@gmail.com with any information.Police are seeking information from the public about a jellyfish-shaped sculpture that was stolen from Millennium Park in September during the Beakerhead event.

