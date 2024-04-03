Jeff Hunt Aims to Guide Third Team to League Title

Jeff Hunt is attempting to pull off what would surely be a never-before-completed trifecta during the upcoming Canadian Premier League season. He is aiming to guide a third team, residing in the same city, to a league title from the owner’s box. Hunt, you’ll remember, was the proprietor of the 67’s when they won the Memorial Cup in 1999, as well as president/co-owner of the Redblacks when they ended a 40-year year drought by bringing the Grey Cup back to Ottawa in 2016.

“I think we’re going to have a solid team that’s going to compete to be league champions this year,” said Hunt, the president and partner of Atlético Ottawa who in recent years has also become owner of Ottawa Valley Meats. “We have a lot to look forward to in our fifth season, but it’s also, in a way, our third real season. We started the team in 2020, so the first year we played (during the pandemic) in a bubbl

