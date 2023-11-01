Jazz guitarist Adam Smale brings his trio to The Loft

Some time later, Smale has become all of that and more. Smale, who grew up in a small Northern Ontario town, has lived in New York City the last 14 years. In that time he's played with some of the best local jazz musicians New York has to offer while honing his own reputation. Aside from a four-year stint in Manhattan along the way, he's back living in the heart of Brooklyn delivering some of the most exciting music going.

His newest project, TYRAMID (rhymes with pyramid), brings together some of those best musicians, travelling in the From Brooklyn to You Tour that makes a stop at The Loft on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. This trio features Smale as guitarist and leader, drummer extraordinaire Evan Hyde, and Michael O’Brien, a skilled and talented bassist.

Their sound is "steeped in bebop and 1960s post-bebop influences," a news release said, adding the group "brings a fresh modern twist combined with contemporary swagger."You can also reserve seats and pay at the door. Email .

TYRAMID will be performing many of Adam’s original compositions as well as their unique take on jazz standards.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Former NHLer Adam Johnson’s death has shaken the hockey world in England and North AmericaJohnson died later in hospital after his neck was sliced by a skate in game in Northern England

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Jokic posts 107th career triple-double as Nuggets beat Jazz for fourth straight winNikola Jokic had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Jamal Murray added 18 points and 14 assists, and the Denver Nuggets continued their strong start to the season with a 110-102 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: B.C. hockey team mandates neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson’s deathAdam Johnson was playing with the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) Saturday when he had his neck cut by a skate blade during the second period.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Sidney Crosby offers thoughts on tragic passing of former Penguins teammate Adam Johnson: 'It's heartbreaking'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Sidney Crosby offers thoughts on tragic passing of former Penguins teammate Adam Johnson: 'It's heartbreaking'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: British hockey groups to mandate neck guards after Adam Johnson deathThree U.K. hockey associations will mandate players wear neck guards in the wake of Adam Johnson’s death in England over the weekend.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕