Jazz guitarist Adam Smale brings his trio to The Loft

Some time later, Smale has become all of that and more. Smale, who grew up in a small Northern Ontario town, has lived in New York City the last 14 years. In that time he's played with some of the best local jazz musicians New York has to offer while honing his own reputation. Aside from a four-year stint in Manhattan along the way, he's back living in the heart of Brooklyn delivering some of the most exciting music going.
His newest project, TYRAMID (rhymes with pyramid), brings together some of those best musicians, travelling in the From Brooklyn to You Tour that makes a stop at The Loft on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. This trio features Smale as guitarist and leader, drummer extraordinaire Evan Hyde, and Michael O’Brien, a skilled and talented bassist.
Their sound is "steeped in bebop and 1960s post-bebop influences," a news release said, adding the group "brings a fresh modern twist combined with contemporary swagger."You can also reserve seats and pay at the door. Email .
TYRAMID will be performing many of Adam’s original compositions as well as their unique take on jazz standards.
