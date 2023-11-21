Javier Milei Wins Presidential Runoff Election in Argentina

Presidential candidate Javier Milei celebrates his victory in the presidential runoff election in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His win has raised concerns about the extremity of his policies. Milei defeated Economy Minister Sergio Massa with a 55.7% to 44.3% margin. He plans to privatize state-run media outlets that provided negative coverage during his campaign.





