Japanese minister to assure Palestinian counterparts on aid

The minister, Yoko Kamikawa, is also set to meet Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during her two-day trip from Friday, as the crisis in Gaza deepened after Israel conducted a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp and as foreigners, including Japanese nationals, leave.

"I hope to discuss how to respond to the grave humanitarian situation in the Gaza region as well as directly communicate Japan's readiness to continue providing aid," Kamikawa said of her meeting with her Palestinian counterparts.Speaking to reporters before her departure, she acknowledged the Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp and that many civilians had been killed in the attack.

"I understand the Israeli military has said the strike targeted Hamas operatives and relevant infrastructure," she said. She did not comment further. All 10 Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members wishing to leave Gaza have evacuated to Egypt, Kamikawa said, adding that the evacuees were in good health.

She said Japan would remain in touch with one Japanese national living in Gaza who wished to remain there and did not evacuate.

