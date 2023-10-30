Japan's monthly report warns Middle East situation could impact economy

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan's government warned on Monday that the conflict in the Middle East could impact the economy through energy costs, while keeping its view that the economy was recovering moderately.

The government added the developments in the Middle East to factors requiring close attention as it"could pose a downside risk to the Japanese economy," said an official at the Cabinet Office, which compiled the monthly report for October.

An Oct. 7 attack of Hamas militants on southern Israel set off a punishing air campaign on the Palestinian Gaza enclave, fanning concerns around the world the war could escalate into a wider conflict. The Japanese currency recently weakened beyond 150 yen to the dollar to hit its weakest level since October 2022 year when authorities intervened in the market to stem the weakness. The 150 yen line is seen by markets as a danger zone that could trigger an intervention. headtopics.com

Japan raised its assessment on business sentiment for the first time since July and said it was"improving moderately as a whole", according to the report.

Japan's monthly report warns Middle East situation could impact economyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Japan printing giant Epson eyes growth in Middle East, Africa -CEOExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestinian Rally in Downtown Toronto Calls for Ceasefire in the Middle EastA convoy of pro-Palestinian demonstrators traveled from Pickering, Ont., to downtown Toronto, calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East. The rally, known as Ride for Gaza, filled the streets with Palestinian flags and chants. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Investors on Edge as Middle East Conflict EscalatesInvestors are concerned about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which could increase market volatility. Israeli forces have intensified operations in the Gaza Strip, leading to growing worries among investors. The situation has caused anxiety and prompted a rise in oil prices. If the conflict further escalates, it could have a significant impact on the global markets. Read more ⮕

Investors on Edge as Conflict in the Middle East EscalatesInvestors are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies. The possibility of a wider conflict has raised concerns among investors, leading to increased volatility in the markets. Brent futures settled up 2.9% at $90.48 a barrel, while spot gold surpassed $2,000 for the first time since mid-May. Analysts warn that if other countries in the region become more involved, oil prices could rise sharply. Read more ⮕

Investors on Edge as Conflict in the Middle East EscalatesInvestors are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies. The possibility of a wider conflict has raised concerns among investors, leading to increased volatility in the markets. Brent futures settled up 2.9% at $90.48 a barrel, while spot gold surpassed $2,000 for the first time since mid-May. Analysts warn that if other countries in the region become more involved, oil prices could rise sharply. Read more ⮕