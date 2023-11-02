Japan's Mitsui to buy 12.7% stake in Axiata's digital and analytics unit

Mitsui will invest $58 million in Axiata Digital & Analytics (ADA) through ADA's holding company, Axiata Digital Services."Through this additional investment, Mitsui will provide ADA's marketing solutions and data analysis services to Mitsui's important partners and investees to help accelerate their marketing DX efforts," the Japanese firm said.

