Japan’s Kishida Announces Stimulus Package as Support Sags

The package is Kishida’s latest attempt to appease voters who are critical of his handling of inflation. Price growth — the fastest in decades — has outpaced pay rises. “Part of the reason why people don’t like tax rebates much is they think they will be temporary,” said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Many people may just save them as they expect taxes to go back to the same level. I also have doubts about the impact because it won’t be delivering money to people in a tangible way.”Support for Kishida continued to slide even after he outlined the planned tax cuts and handouts.
The package comes with Kishida yet to make clear how he will fund bigger-ticket initiatives such as boosting spending for defense, and countering the declining birthrate. There’s also simmering discontent within Kishida’s own ruling party, with one senior member telling parliament that the premier lacks leadership, in an unusual display of disunity.
Fueling growth in the economy instead of relying on borrowing has been a challenge for years as Japan's economy struggled to end deflation.
