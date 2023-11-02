Japan's Kishida announces $113-billion package to combat inflation pain

To fund part of the spending, the government will compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year of 13.1 trillion yen, Kishida told reporters. Reuters reported on Wednesday the government is considering spending over 17 trillion yen for the package, which will include temporary cuts to income and residential taxes as well as subsidies to curb gasoline and utility bills.

Inflation, fuelled by rising costs of raw materials, has kept above the central bank's target of 2% for more than a year, weighing on consumption and clouding the outlook for an economy making a delayed recovery from scars left by COVID-19.

The rising cost of living is partly blamed for pushing down Kishida's approval ratings, piling pressure on the prime minister to take steps to ease the pain on households. With increases in wages proving too slow to offset rising prices, Kishida had said the government will cushion the blow by returning to households some of the expected increase in tax revenues generated by solid economic growth.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Japan's Kishida announces $113-billion package to combat inflation painExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Japan’s Kishida Set to Unveil Stimulus Package as Support SagsJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce a larger-than-expected economic stimulus package that aims to boost growth and help households hit by inflation, as his administration tries to shore up falling support.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Japan’s Kishida Announces Stimulus Package as Support Sags(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a larger-than-expected economic stimulus package that aims to boost growth and help households...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Japan, Philippines in final stages of talks on security aid - Japan govt spokespersonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Lloyds Said to Explore Sale of Scottish Widows Bulk AnnuitiesLloyds Banking Group Plc is working with investment banking advisers on the sale of some assets from its pension provider Scottish Widows, according to people familiar with the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: N.L. has a plan to explore and develop the 34 critical minerals found in its geologyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕