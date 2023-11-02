Japan Faces Speculators on Two Sides Challenging the Yen, Bonds

The day began with the nation’s top currency official at the finance ministry giving one of the starkest warnings yet that authorities were ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to stem the yen’s fall. By lunchtime the Bank of Japan was preparing to wade into the debt market to slow the speed of the 10-year bond yield’s ascent toward 1%.
The upshot for the currency was a 0.5% advance Wednesday and a further 0.2% gain so far Thursday. That’s taken it away from the 151 level versus the dollar, but it remains well within sight if its 33-year low set last year. The 10-year bond yield still ended up for the day and was just 1.5 basis points below the fresh decade high it set before the central bank announced its buying operations.
“We’re on standby,” said Masato Kanda, the top currency official at the ministry, echoing language he used a year ago on the day Japan made the first of three forays into the market. “But I can’t say what we’ll do, and when — we’ll make judgments overall, and we’re making judgments in a state of urgency.
While Japan’s the 10-year benchmark yield had doubled since July 27, one day before Governor Kazuo Ueda made his first tweak to yield-curve control, it is still about four percentage points below its US equivalent.
“Although the BOJ took action to discourage rises in yields, market players probably want to see the long-term yield reaching 1%,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕