Japan Faces Speculators on Two Sides Challenging the Yen, Bonds

The day began with the nation’s top currency official at the finance ministry giving one of the starkest warnings yet that authorities were ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to stem the yen’s fall. By lunchtime the Bank of Japan was preparing to wade into the debt market to slow the speed of the 10-year bond yield’s ascent toward 1%.

The upshot for the currency was a 0.5% advance Wednesday and a further 0.2% gain so far Thursday. That’s taken it away from the 151 level versus the dollar, but it remains well within sight if its 33-year low set last year. The 10-year bond yield still ended up for the day and was just 1.5 basis points below the fresh decade high it set before the central bank announced its buying operations.

“We’re on standby,” said Masato Kanda, the top currency official at the ministry, echoing language he used a year ago on the day Japan made the first of three forays into the market. “But I can’t say what we’ll do, and when — we’ll make judgments overall, and we’re making judgments in a state of urgency.

While Japan’s the 10-year benchmark yield had doubled since July 27, one day before Governor Kazuo Ueda made his first tweak to yield-curve control, it is still about four percentage points below its US equivalent.

“Although the BOJ took action to discourage rises in yields, market players probably want to see the long-term yield reaching 1%,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Japan, Philippines in final stages of talks on security aid - Japan govt spokespersonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

DURHAMRADIONEWS: Two dead, two others in hospital after three-vehicle collision on Highway 418 in ClaringtonOPP say a wrong-way collision on Highway 418 near Courtice has left two people dead. Two vehicles collided Sunday evening on the highway, near Nash Road. A t

Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Israel Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces increasing pressure as the ground war expands in Israel.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Japan Industrial Production Growth Misses Consensus Ahead of BOJ(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s industrial production rebounded at a pace that was weaker than expected, ahead of a closely watched Bank of Japan policy meeting.Most ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Japan Banks Rise After Report Spurs Speculation BOJ to Tweak YCCJapan’s lenders and other financial firms rose as long-term borrowing costs jumped after a report the Bank of Japan will discuss a further tweak of its yield-curve control at a policy meeting ending Tuesday.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Japan Imposes Sanctions on Individuals and Company Connected to HamasJapan has announced new sanctions on individuals and a company linked to the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, freezing their assets for funding the organization. These sanctions align with those recently imposed by the United States. This is the first time Japan has taken such action against Hamas since the deadly attack on October 7th.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕