Jansen mine expansion could indicate growth for Saskatoon

He said they are looking to build a total workforce of around 900 people in several aspects of the Jansen mine. Thomas said they are focusing on having a balanced workforce, saying they reported 40 per cent of their workforce represented by women, and 10 per cent by First Nations.Numerous schools in Ontario received bomb threats. Here’s what we know

Jason Aebig, CEO of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, said this was big news for communities like Humboldt, but also Saskatoon.“When you think about the ripple effect of those jobs on cities like ours, it’s actually remarkable,” Aebig said.

He said the permanence of a project like this is great for surrounding communities, saying you just can’t pick up a mineshaft and take it somewhere else.He said this will have benefits in other sectors like housing, construction, retail and hospitality.Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said this announcement was a boost of confidence in the city’s future.

“We know a lot of the operations, the management of the mine itself will be in the city. That’s going to be creating good jobs in our city, adding more people and talent.”Canada’s housing affordability sees significant ‘deterioration,’ report says

