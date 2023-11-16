Jan-Axel Alavaara: The Swede Behind Tim Stützle's Success

After Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stützle has emerged as Germany’s great offensive weapon in the NHL. The Ottawa Senators’ young star center can, to some extent, thank a Swede for his successes. It was the former Elite League defenseman Jan-Axel Alavaara who convinced the super prospect to stay in Adler Mannheim and take the next big step in his hockey career. As a player, Jan-Axel Alavaara was an effective defenseman, playing 573 games in the Elite League for MoDo, Frölunda, and Skellefteå.
He also won two Swedish championships during his years in Gothenburg and played a handful of matches in the blue and yellow national team jersey for Tre Kronor. As a leader, the 48-year-old from Kiruna has been equally successful – especially since he took over as the sports director of top German squad Adler Mannheim in 2018. There, he helped the team win a championship in his first season and has since narrowly missed out on the final with a couple of semifinal losse
