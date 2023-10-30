Jalen Hurts throws for four TDs on injured knee to help the Eagles beat the Commanders and improve to 7-1

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) making a one-handed catch to score a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game on Oct. 29 in Landover, Md.Walking gingerly back to the huddle after an early run, it was clear Jalen Hurts was hampered by his injured left knee. He kept going anyway, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to another victory.

“We’re just enjoying the journey,” said Hurts, who did not want to talk about how his knee was feeling. “Obviously, there’s one stop we’d like to make in the end, but it’s just a journey. You have to really embrace the process of it.”

“I know he’s tough, and I’m not going to always know because he’s not going to tell me how he feels because he always wants it on him,” Sirianni said. “That’s what you want from your quarterback, your leader and he played outstanding.” headtopics.com

One of those rushes was a “Tush Push” attempt when Hurts fumbled at the Washington one-yard line, one of two Philadelphia turnovers inside the five. Kenneth Gainwell lost a fumble at the four in the first half.

With not much going on the ground, Hurts had plenty of options passing, starting with Brown, who became the first player in NFL history with 125-plus yards receiving in six consecutive games. Brown made a terrific one-handed grab on his first touchdown and caught the ball through double coverage on his second. headtopics.com

