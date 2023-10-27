Jade McLeod performs in the a production of Jagged Little Pill. McLeod’s Toronto opening-night performance of Alanis Morissette's You Oughta Know earned a partial mid-show standing ovation.That same quote could apply to the show itself.is full of beauty, pain and raw emotion – all the things that have made the recording an enduring work of art.

It’s right before the Christmas holidays, and picture-perfect Connecticut mom Mary Jane Healy (Julie Reiber) is writing her annual holiday letter to friends and family. She discusses her husband Steve’s (Benjamin Eakeley) promotion, her daughter Frankie’s (Teralin Jones) writing and her beloved son Nick’s (Dillon Klena) early acceptance to Harvard. She also mentions bouncing back from a car accident, mostly through yoga and natural remedies.

You can see why the creators decided to turn the album – with a couple of other Morissette songs added – into a musical. After all, the outlines of a narrative are there even in the song titles:What Cody does so well, however – she won a Tony Award for the book – is flesh out the characters and situations so that the songs almost feel as if they were written for the show and not shoe-horned in.that, on opening night, earned the non-binary performer a partial mid-show standing ovation. headtopics.com

Unfortunately, when a big plot point involving the fallout from an out-of-control holiday party occurs, the writing and direction become far less nuanced. The themes that emerge from this development are important, including resurfaced trauma, consent and believing women’s stories about abuse. (The show should come with a trigger warning for all of these issues, as well as addiction.) But the way they’re handled could be more artful.

And then there’s Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s choreography, which flits in and out of the show. At times his movement is effective, especially when the dance ensemble mimics or riffs on what a singer’s doing. When McLeod charmingly delivers the adolescent anthemthe dancers enhance the mood and give the sequence a boost of energy. headtopics.com

