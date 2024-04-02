J.K. Rowling not in violation of law with tweets criticizing Scotland's hate speech law

J.K. Rowling did not break the law with tweets criticizing Scotland's new hate speech law and referring to transgender women as men, the police said Tuesday. The “Harry Potter” author opposes the law, which came into force on Monday and makes it illegal to stir up hatred on the basis of characteristics such as age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Rowling is among critics who say the legislation could be used to silence so-called “gender-critical” feminists, who argue that rights for trans women should not come at the expense of those who are born biologically femal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I look forward to being arrested': J.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate crime lawA new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Decision pending in B.C. nurse's J.K. Rowling billboard caseIn 2020, nurse Amy Hamm co-sponsored a Vancouver billboard saying 'I Love JK Rowling.'

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Decision pending in B.C. nurse's J.K. Rowling billboard caseIn 2020, nurse Amy Hamm co-sponsored a Vancouver billboard saying 'I Love JK Rowling.'

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

“Disgusted By This”: Woman Reports J.K. Rowling To The Police Over Social Media Remarks“The debate about whether JK Rowling is a transphobe is over.”

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

UK government backs J.K. Rowling in Scottish hate crime law challengeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

UK government backs J.K. Rowling in Scottish hate crime law challengeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »