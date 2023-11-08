Italy's Treasury Rejects Proposal Impacting Bad Loan Market

Italy's Treasury has no plans to adopt measures impacting the country's bad loan market, after a parliamentary proposal was submitted to protect borrowers. The proposal was not backed by the economy ministry, paving the way for its formal rejection. Italy's non-performing loan market is the largest in Europe.

