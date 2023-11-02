Italy's antitrust probes Intesa's customer shift to mobile service Isybank

The national competition watchdog is looking in particular into how customers were informed of their bank's decision, it said, adding it had received over 2,000 complaints. Intesa informed customers with a digital message sent to the inbox where clients receive all of the other messages from the bank within their online and mobile accounts.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVTORONTO: City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceThe city staff will investigate the possibility of moving the proposed spa at Ontario Place to Exhibition Place.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US and other countries explore future options for Gaza Strip after Hamas controlUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States and other countries are considering various possibilities for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control. Blinken mentioned that the current status quo cannot continue, and Israel does not want to govern Gaza. The focus is on finding an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza, but alternative temporary arrangements involving other countries and international agencies are also being considered.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CP24: City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: N.L. has a plan to explore and develop the 34 critical minerals found in its geologyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: N.L. has a plan to explore and develop the 34 critical minerals found in its geologyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Lloyds Said to Explore Sale of Scottish Widows Bulk AnnuitiesLloyds Banking Group Plc is working with investment banking advisers on the sale of some assets from its pension provider Scottish Widows, according to people familiar with the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕