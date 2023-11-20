Italian Chef's Transatlantic Move to Toronto

Including a frozen rabbit, tomatoes from Mount Vesuvius and a 30-year-old balsamic, Ciavattella was working as the chef de cuisine at Don Alfonso 1890’s Sorrento location and living in a spacious house on the Amalfi Coast with his wife, Serena Staiano, and two children.

But promotion beckoned, so the family—who knew little about Toronto beyond Ciavattella’s proclivity for the Raptors—made a transatlantic move so that Ciavattella could become the executive chef at the restaurant’s Toronto outpost. There were some obvious downsides to the relocation. “The sea is my natural place,” says Ciavattella. “Lake Ontario looks a bit like it, but it’s not quite the same.” He speaks nostalgically of the briny urchins that can be plucked straight out of the Tyrrhenian and of pezzogna, a type of southern Italian sea bream that remains firm yet juicy when grilled over charcoal with salt and olive oil. “I was scared to make the change, especially without speaking much English,” says Ciavattella. “But it’s been great. We’re really enjoying how multicultural the city is





