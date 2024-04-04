It's just so dangerous: The travellers who will, and won't, fly on a Boeing 737 Max

With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible. An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.

A cruise ship reportedly carrying 1,500 passengers was stuck Wednesday in the Spanish northeastern port of Barcelona due to the visa problems of a group of Bolivian passengers who were due to disembark there, officials said. Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records. A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask

Boeing 737 Max Travellers Dangerous Airliners

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boeing says no documents found on 737 MAX 9 key part removalNational Transportation Safety Board said last month the door plug that flew off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet mid-flight on Jan. 5 appeared to be missing four key bolts

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Delta CEO Expects Boeing 737 Max 10 May Be Delayed Until 2027Delta Air Lines Inc. expects deliveries of its Boeing Co. 737 Max 10 aircraft could be pushed out to as late as 2027 as the troubled planemaker undergoes federal safety and criminal reviews.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Toronto resident criticizes Boeing's safety measures after mid-air blowoutToronto resident Chris Moore, whose daughter Danielle was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash of a Boeing 737 Max in 2019, criticizes Boeing's safety measures after a mid-air blowout on a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet earlier this month. Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun meets with senators at the U.S. Capitol to address concerns.

Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »

United-operated Boeing 737 found to have missing panel after landing at Oregon airportUnited said the plane was carrying 139 passengers and six crew, and the missing panel was discovered after the plane was parked at the gate. 'We'll conduct ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Boeing must improve quality before boosting 737 production, FAA saysThe head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing must improve safety culture and address quality issues before the agency will allow the...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Boeing must improve quality before boosting 737 production, FAA saysThe head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing must improve safety culture and address quality issues before the agency will allow the planemaker to boost 737 MAX production.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »