Israeli troops find weapons and "terror infrastructure" in Gaza hospital raid

Israeli troops found weapons and "terror infrastructure" during an on-going raid at one specific location within Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip, a senior military official said on Wednesday. The official told reporters that there had been no fighting inside the hospital complex after the soldiers arrived during the night, and no friction with medical staff or patients, who he said were in a different section of the site.

"IDF soldiers have already found weapons and other terror infrastructure. In the last hour, we saw concrete evidence that Hamas terrorists used the Shifa hospital as a terror headquarters," the official said, declining to be named

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Israeli forces enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital in ground offensive against HamasThe Israeli military has entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. The army claims that Hamas conceals military operations in the facility. However, it has refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. The IDF has warned that Hamas' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CALGARYSUN: Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel's War Against HamasGaza's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the facility is used by Hamas for military purposes, but this is denied by Gaza health officials and Hamas. The hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying. Shifa is the leading hospital in a collapsed healthcare system due to conflict, underfunding, and an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Source: calgarysun | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Outside Gaza Hospital, Trapping Patients InsideIsraeli forces encircle Shifa Hospital, claiming it is used by Hamas as a command base. Hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim. Patients and staff are trapped inside with dwindling supplies and no electricity.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel, resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Canadian Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Hamas attacksBREAKING: Vivian Silver, a Canadian Israeli peace activist whose family said they believed was taken hostage from her home in southern Israel when Hamas-led militants carried out a surprise assault on Oct. 7, was killed in the initial attacks, her family confirms.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canadian-Israeli Peace Activist Confirmed Dead After Hamas AttackVivian Silver, a Canadian-Israeli peace activist and humanitarian, has been confirmed dead after being missing since Hamas's attack on Israel. She was killed by the militant Islamist group in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Gaza border.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »