Israeli Tanks Enter Gaza Town as Thousands Flee

Israeli tanks thrust deep into a town in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday after days of relentless bombardment that forced tens of thousands of already displaced Palestinian families to flee in a new exodus. A Palestinian journalist posted pictures of Israeli tanks near a mosque in a built-up area of Bureij, the armoured contingent having apparently advanced from orchards on the eastern outskirts.

Further south Israeli forces hit the area around a hospital in the heart of Khan Younis, Gaza’s main southern city, where residents feared a new ground push into territory crowded with families made homeless in 12 weeks of an Israel-Hamas war. In Israel’s latest deadly air strike, 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded in Rafah, a major town near the southern border with Egypt, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said. Their bombed building was housing displaced civilians, according to local medics and resident





