Israeli soldiers killed in deadliest attack since Hamas raid

Israeli soldiers walk next to military vehicles and ambulances, as the conflict continues between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the fence on the Israeli border with Gaza on Jan. 22.Palestinian militants carried out the deadliest single attack on Israel’s forces since the Hamas raid that triggered the war, killing 21 soldiers, the military said Tuesday, a significant setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire.

Hours later, the military announced that ground forces had encircled the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second largest. That marked a major advance, but it was unclear how much closer it would bring Israel to defeating Hamas or freeing Israeli hostages – two central war aims that have proved increasingly elusive – or what impact it would have on ceasefire talks that appear to be gathering pace. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the soldiers but vowed to press ahead with the offensive until “absolute victory” over Hamas





Israeli airstrike kills two Palestinian journalists in GazaAn apparent Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza on Sunday, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh. The journalists were killed while driving to an assignment in southern Gaza. Dozens of Palestinian journalists have been killed while covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinian leaders respond to Netanyahu's rejection of two-state solutionPalestinian leaders have criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of a two-state solution, emphasizing the need for a fully sovereign Palestinian state for security and stability in the region.

Palestinian Canadians Compete for Limited Visas in Extended Family ProgramPalestinian Canadians hoping to get their loved ones to safety say they feel forced into competition against each other in order to secure one of the scarce temporary resident visas before the program’s 1,000-person quota is met.

Canadian citizen missing after Hamas attack confirmed deadThe family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, died on Oct. 7, the day of the attacks, which saw an estimated 1,200 people killed and about 240 more taken hostage.

Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel in Response to Killing of Hamas LeaderLebanon's Hezbollah militia fired rockets at northern Israel in response to the killing of a top leader from the allied Hamas group. Hezbollah leader warned Israel of swift response on the battlefield. If Hezbollah doesn't retaliate, all of Lebanon would be vulnerable to Israeli attack.

Medicine shipment arrives in Gaza for hostages held by HamasA shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas arrived in Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November. The shipment also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the besieged coastal enclave.

