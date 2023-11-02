Israeli settler attacks fuel the fire as Gaza war rages

"Arabs and Jews used to throw stones at each other. Settlers my age now all seem to have automatic weapons," said Wadi, 29, in the olive-growing village of Qusra. And while a decade ago armed settlers would fire their weapons to scare or injure villagers during confrontations, increasingly, shootings were deadly, he said.

Israel's hard-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of at least two senior government ministers living in the settlements, said he had ordered the purchase of 10,000 rifles to arm Israeli civilians, including settlers, after Hamas' attack.

Washington has condemned settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank while the European Union on Tuesday denounced"settler terrorism" that risked a"dangerous escalation of the conflict." Hamas cited Israeli actions in the West Bank, core to a would-be Palestinian state, in waging its killing spree.After settlers shot dead three Palestinians at an olive grove near Qusra on Oct. 11, Mohammed's brother Ahmed and father Ibrahim saw it as their duty to greet the funeral procession as it brought the bodies back from a nearby hospital, he said.

The Israeli military said it tried to disperse clashes between Israelis and Palestinians on the day and that the incident was being investigated. Settlement official Liebman denied settler involvement in the killings, while one local Hebrew-language social media page that backs settler activists said the Israeli military had fired on the Wadis.

