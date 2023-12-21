Israeli military uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City

The Israeli military has uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, dealing a blow to the militant group. The center was part of an underground network used by Hamas to transport weapons and supplies. Israel aims to destroy these tunnels. Hamas' leader is in Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and a prisoner swap. Israel plans to continue its offensive, which has caused significant damage and casualties in Gaza.





Israel's cabinet agrees to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza StripIsrael's cabinet has agreed to a deal to release dozens of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, bringing a temporary halt to the six-week war.

Hamas to release 14 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisonersEgyptian officials said Hamas was preparing to release 14 Israeli hostages Saturday for 42 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as part of an exchange on the second day of a ceasefire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the region.

Israel Releases Palestinian Prisoners as Hamas Frees Israeli HostagesIsrael released another group of Palestinian prisoners Friday, hours after Hamas freed additional Israeli hostages under a last-minute agreement to extend their cease-fire by another day in Gaza.

Israeli engineer contemplates drastic measures to protect family during Hamas attackThe engineer and his family cowered in the safe room, dark except for a red remote-control light because they feared the gunmen outside his door would notice anything brighter. Eyal Barad had just reconfigured the settings on a homemade traffic camera from his cell phone to monitor the Hamas attack unfolding outside his door in the kibbutz of Nir Oz. But his 6-year-old autistic daughter — hiding in the room with him, her mother and her two siblings — could not understand that their lives depended upon silence. Her cries were building into near-screams. Barad wrapped his arms around the girl, covered her mouth tightly, and looked over her head to his wife. His whispered, agonized question: Should he cut her airflow long enough to knock her unconscious, to keep everybody alive?Eight weeks into the Israel-Gaza war, the recent release of dozens of Israeli hostages – with as many still in captivity – is bringing new focus on what Hamas did on Oct

Israel and Hamas Nearing Deal to Free Hostages in Gaza StripDozens — mostly women, children — slated to be released in imminent deal, reports say. The exchange would also see Israel cease military operations in Gaza for five days, according to one news report.

Israelis and foreign nationals released by Hamas after being held captiveThe Israeli military says 14 Israelis and 3 foreign nationals have been released by Hamas after being held captive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7. The tense ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track early Sunday after the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons, but the swap followed an hours-long delay that underscored the truce's fragility.

