Israeli military to expand ground operations in Gaza, internet cut off

The Israeli military on Friday said its ground forces were "expanding their activity" as the army moved closer to a full-on ground invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip, where internet and mobile phone services were cut off amid reports of heavy bombing.Posted: Oct 27, 2023 4:53 AM EDT | Last Updated: 31 minutes agoPhilippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, says 'meaningful, uninterrupted aid flow' is badly needed in Gaza.

Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive against militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. "We are deeply concerned about the ability of our teams to continue providing their emergency medical services, especially since this disruption affects the central emergency number 101 and hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded and injured," read a statement from the Red Crescent.We have lost touch with our colleagues in Gaza. I’m extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1M children in #Gaza.

The Israeli military said ground forces raided inside Gaza, striking dozens of militant targets over the past 24 hours. It said aircraft and artillery bombed targets in Shijaiyah, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Gaza City.The IDF's Hagari said the raids enable forces to "uncover the enemy," to kill militants and to remove explosives and launch pads. The aim is "to prepare the ground for the next stages of the war," he added. headtopics.com

It was the first UN response to Hamas's surprise Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and Israel's ongoing military response and vow to obliterate Hamas. Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae speaking Friday to an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Read more:

CBCNews »

Fearing airstrikes and crowded shelters, Palestinians in north Gaza defy Israeli evacuation ordersMahmoud Shalabi did not evacuate his home in northern Gaza despite the frightful Israeli warnings of a looming, far more brutal assault to come as it presses ahead with its war against the Hamas militant group. Read more ⮕

Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in West Bank clashes, WAFA agency saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

UN committee voices concern about rising Israeli hate speech against PalestiniansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursionIsraeli troops and tanks launched an hourslong ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to 'prepare the battlefield' before a widely expected ground invasion after more than two weeks of devastating airstrikes. Read more ⮕

Morning Update: Israeli troops launch hours-long ground raid into GazaThe Globe and Mail offers the most authoritative news in Canada, featuring national and international news Read more ⮕

Israeli troops carry out hourslong ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected wider incursionRAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops and tanks launched an hourslong ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to 'prepare the battlefield' ahead of a widely expected grou Read more ⮕