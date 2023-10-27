Israeli military spokesman says ground forces expanding operations in Gaza

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireJERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations, Israel's chief military spokesperson said on Friday, amid reports of heavy bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip, where internet and mobile phone services were cut off.

"In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a televised news briefing.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

ATLANTIC ECONOMIC COUNCIL: Another challenging year for Atlantic Canada’s economy in 2024Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

UN warns Gaza blockade could force it to sharply cut relief missions as Israeli bombings riseRAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The U.N. Read more ⮕

China rushes to swap Western tech with domestic options as U.S. cracks downExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at largeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Bank Indonesia likely to hold key rate at 6.00% through mid-2024Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Dollar firms, yen weakens to intervention-wary levelExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕