Israeli Military Intensifies Ground Offensive in Gaza

The Israeli military released photos and video said to show tanks and armored bulldozers operating in Gaza as its ground offensive against Hamas in the enclave intensified. Photo: Israel Defense ForcesIsraeli troops clashed with Hamas for the first time since the ground offensive began in an ambush from its network of tunnels in northern Gaza.The US has threatened to stop supplying rifles to Israel after their national security minister was seen handing them out to civilians.

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said Sunday that former President Trump’s Jan. 6 federal case is more difficult now that his former chief of staff Mark Meadows has accepted an immunity deal. “Donald Trump is not going to be able to beat from a courtroom in Washington, D.C.

Israel says it will fight Elon Musk's effort to supply Starlink internet to 'internationally recognized aid organizations' in Gaza Communications in Gaza were unavailable Saturday amid an Israeli bombardment, prompting Elon Musk to offer SpaceX's satellite internet service to aid groups.Jared Kushner Says American Jews Are Safer in Saudi Arabia Than College headtopics.com

Kevin Dietsch-Pool / Getty ImagesJared Kushner, son in law and former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, recently returned from Saudi Arabia and told Fox News that “one of the ironies is that as an American Jew, you are safer in Saudi Arabia right now than you are on a college campus like Columbia University.” He said he believes Saudi Arabia wants to join the Abraham Accords, a bilateral agreement between several Arab nations and Israel that Kushner helped broker.

Trump, who once appeared to defend January 6 threats against Pence, calls on his former VP to endorse him Donald Trump said Saturday that President Joe Biden had not done enough to combat antisemitism across the United States in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas as the former president reaffirmed his staunch support for Israel and Jewish Americans following backlash over his recent criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. headtopics.com

Hamas Tunnels Pose Challenges for Israeli Military in GazaIsrael faces challenges in dismantling Hamas as the militant group hides fighters, rockets, and hostages in an extensive network of tunnels. Fighting in densely populated urban areas and underground strips the Israeli military of technological advantages, giving an edge to Hamas . The Israeli military has conducted airstrikes on underground Hamas targets, including tunnels and combat spaces, as part of its ground operations in Gaza . Read more ⮕

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: Ground operation in Gaza is second stage in war against HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the ground operation launched by Israeli troops in Gaza is the second stage in a long and difficult war against the Islamist group Hamas . Netanyahu also stated that every effort would be made to rescue the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas . Read more ⮕

Israeli Forces Launch Ground Operations Against Hamas in GazaIsraeli forces have launched ground operations against Hamas in Gaza , as part of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group. The besieged residents of Gaza face a communications blackout as Israel's warplanes drop bombs and troops push into the Hamas -ruled enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns of a long and hard campaign, but stops short of calling it an invasion. The US has advised Israel to hold off on an immediate all-out assault. Read more ⮕

Israeli Defense Forces Strike Hamas Targets in GazaIsraeli ground forces, guided by IDF troops, hit hundreds of terrorist targets in Hamas -controlled territory in Gaza . The IDF continues ground operations, destroying Hamas ' military assets and fortified positions. Soldiers raised the Israeli flag in northern Gaza for the first time since Israel's 2005 withdrawal. Read more ⮕