Israel said it expanded its ground operations in Gaza on Sunday as thousands of Palestinians trapped inside the strip stormed the United Nations food warehouses amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

A pro-Russian former Ukrainian lawmaker who was lined up to be Putin's puppet leader in Kyiv was shot in Crimea Oleg Tsaryov, 53, is a former Ukrainian lawmaker and was thought to be in line to lead a puppet government for Vladimir Putin in Kyiv.

Russian soldier says 8 Ukrainian fighters fended off hundreds of enemy troops from their fortified position, per leaked audio A Russian soldier told his mother about the "slaughter" of 1,000 of his comrades in a call intercepted by Ukraine.Israel said Saturday that it was recalling its diplomats from Turkey over "increasingly harsh statements" coming from the government in Ankara. The announcement came after Turkey's president told a massive protest crowd in Istanbul that his government was preparing to declare Israel a "war criminal" due to its actions in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Ground Forces Enter Gaza for Ground OperationsIsraeli ground forces have entered Hamas-controlled Gaza and are conducting ground operations using infantry, tanks, and armored vehicles. The Israeli military has disabled internet and mobile connectivity in the territory, suggesting a new phase in the operation. Night-time strikes continue to target Hamas command centers, weapons depots, and underground compounds. Read more ⮕

Israeli Forces Launch Ground Operations Against Hamas in GazaIsraeli forces have launched ground operations against Hamas in Gaza, as part of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group. The besieged residents of Gaza face a communications blackout as Israel's warplanes drop bombs and troops push into the Hamas-ruled enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns of a long and hard campaign, but stops short of calling it an invasion. The US has advised Israel to hold off on an immediate all-out assault. Read more ⮕

Israeli Ground Forces Enter Gaza in All-Out OffensiveIsraeli ground forces have entered Gaza in a major offensive, following weeks of intense bombardment. Communications in Gaza have been cut off, leaving the territory's 2.3 million people isolated and running out of supplies. Read more ⮕

