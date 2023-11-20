Israeli forces target hospitals in Gaza

A shell struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people. The advance on the Indonesian Hospital came a day after the World Health Organization evacuated premature babies from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.





Israeli forces enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital in ground offensive against HamasThe Israeli military has entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. The army claims that Hamas conceals military operations in the facility. However, it has refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. The IDF has warned that Hamas' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

Gaza: IDF Closes in on Hamas Underground HQ Beneath Gaza City Shifa Hospital IDF Chief of the General Staff: 'We have been at war for a month now, we are inflicting severe damage to Hamas, damaging the leadership of Hamas, targeting the commanders, targeting the terrorists.'

‘We won’t leave’: Gazans shelter al-Shifa hospital despite Israeli evacuation orderThousands of Palestinians are taking shelter at al-Shifa hospital, the Gaza Strip’s biggest medical centre, that has recently received evacuation orders from Israel. But the displaced Gazans say they have nowhere else to go, and they are not planning on leaving. 'This is what is normal for us now.

Watch: Airstrike Hits Ambulance Near Gaza’s Al-Shifa HospitalAn ambulance near the largest hospital in Gaza City, Al-Shifa, was struck on Friday. Video verified by Storyful also showed another hospital, Al-Quds, in...

Health ministry in Gaza says Israel targeted convoy of ambulances leaving Al-Shifa hospitalExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel's War Against HamasGaza's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the facility is used by Hamas for military purposes, but this is denied by Gaza health officials and Hamas. The hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying. Shifa is the leading hospital in a collapsed healthcare system due to conflict, underfunding, and an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

