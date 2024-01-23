Israeli forces suffer major setback in Gaza offensive

's forces since the Oct. 7 Hamas raid that triggered the war, the military said Tuesday, a major setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire. Hours later, the military announced that ground forces had encircled the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza's second largest, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed and wounded in heavy fighting in recent days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the soldiers but vowed to press ahead with the offensive until “absolute victory” over Hamas. He has also promised to return over 100 hostages held captive in Gaza. But Israelis are increasingly divided on the question of whether it’s possible to do either, and large numbers of Israeli casualties have pressured Israel’s government to halt past military operations. A senior Egyptian official meanwhile said Israel has proposed a two-month cease-fire in which the hostages would be freed in exchange for the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel and top Hamas leaders in Gaza would be allowed to relocate to other countrie





Medicine shipment arrives in Gaza for hostages held by HamasA shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas arrived in Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November. The shipment also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the besieged coastal enclave.

Israeli soldiers killed in deadliest attack since Hamas raidPalestinian militants carried out the deadliest single attack on Israel’s forces since the Hamas raid that triggered the war, killing 21 soldiers. The military announced that ground forces had encircled the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second largest.

Deadly Strike in Gaza Leaves 70 Dead, Israeli Soldiers Killed in CombatAt least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.

Israeli Tanks Enter Gaza Town as Thousands FleeIsraeli tanks have entered a town in the central Gaza Strip after days of bombardment, causing tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee. The tanks were seen near a mosque in Bureij, and Israeli forces also targeted a hospital in Khan Younis. In the latest air strike, 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded in Rafah. The building that was bombed was housing displaced civilians.

Israeli airstrike kills two Palestinian journalists in GazaAn apparent Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza on Sunday, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh. The journalists were killed while driving to an assignment in southern Gaza. Dozens of Palestinian journalists have been killed while covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Canadian citizen missing after Hamas attack confirmed deadThe family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, died on Oct. 7, the day of the attacks, which saw an estimated 1,200 people killed and about 240 more taken hostage.

