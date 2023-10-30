Israeli Forces Clash With Palestinians During West Bank Raid

Israeli troops clashed with Hamas for the first time since the ground offensive began in an ambush from its network of tunnels in northern Gaza.Matthew Perry Shared Final Instagram Post from Hot Tub 5 Days Before His DeathCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to Matthew Perry, who died Saturday at 54 after an apparent drowning. Trudeau honored the Friends actor on X (formerly Twitter), calling his death "shocking and saddening.

Study reveals the shocking factor that’s caused a dramatic shift in Earth’s tilt: ‘I’m concerned and surprised’Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims has created a bra with built-in nipples, and we’re totally here for it - see photosMichael Cohen once said he’d take a bullet for Donald Trump.

Watch Heidi Klum take a brutal tumble on “America's Got Talent Fantasy League” set: 'It's just funny'Arabs and Bedouins join Israel’s war on Hamas despite accusations of ‘treachery’ As the first from his Muslim village to volunteer for the Israeli army, life was not easy for Fadel Faour, who now finds himself on the front line of the Gaza war.Store bought peanut butter is a staple in many households, but are you unknowingly buying a brand of peanut butter that could be replaced with a better option? headtopics.com

Palestinians in Gaza Struggle to Hold Proper Funerals Amid Ongoing Israeli StrikesThe ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza are not only taking the lives of Palestinians, but also robbing them of the opportunity to hold proper funerals and find closure. Mourners are unable to perform traditional funeral rites and are facing difficulties in communicating with the outside world to seek help or information about their loved ones. Read more ⮕

Jewish Settler Shoots Palestinian Man in West BankA Jewish settler shot and killed a Palestinian man while he was harvesting olives near Nablus. This incident adds to the number of Palestinians killed by settlers since the recent Hamas incursion into Israel. Read more ⮕

Swiss National Bank adjusts interest on bank depositsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Thousands Dead as Violence Escalates in GazaThe death toll among Palestinians has surpassed 8,000 as Israeli tanks and infantry continue their offensive in Gaza. The toll is unprecedented in Israeli-Palestinian violence, with over 1,400 people killed on the Israeli side. Communications have been restored to most of Gaza, but aid is still limited. Read more ⮕

