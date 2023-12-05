Israeli engineer contemplates drastic measures to protect family during Hamas attack

The engineer and his family cowered in the safe room, dark except for a red remote-control light because they feared the gunmen outside his door would notice anything brighter. Eyal Barad had just reconfigured the settings on a homemade traffic camera from his cell phone to monitor the Hamas attack unfolding outside his door in the kibbutz of Nir Oz.

But his 6-year-old autistic daughter — hiding in the room with him, her mother and her two siblings — could not understand that their lives depended upon silence. Her cries were building into near-screams. Barad wrapped his arms around the girl, covered her mouth tightly, and looked over her head to his wife. His whispered, agonized question: Should he cut her airflow long enough to knock her unconscious, to keep everybody alive?

Eight weeks into the Israel-Gaza war, the recent release of dozens of Israeli hostages – with as many still in captivity – is bringing new focus on what Hamas did on October 7.





Israel-Hamas war: Ground forces battle Hamas near major hospitalIsraeli strikes pounded Gaza City overnight into Thursday as ground forces battled Hamas militants in dense urban neighborhoods near a hospital where tens of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering.

Israel-Hamas war: Ground forces battle Hamas near major hospitalCrowds of Palestinian families stretching as far as the eye could see walked out of Gaza City and surrounding areas toward the south Thursday to escape Israeli airstrikes and ground troops battling Hamas militants in dense urban neighborhoods. Others joined tens of thousands taking shelter at the city's biggest hospital, not far from the fighting.

Israeli Kibbutzim Attacked by HamasMilitants targeted kibbutzim, co-operative communities with communal ownership, in their recent attacks near the Gaza Strip. Surviving residents mourn the loss of their homes and way of life.

Hamas to release 14 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisonersEgyptian officials said Hamas was preparing to release 14 Israeli hostages Saturday for 42 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as part of an exchange on the second day of a ceasefire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the region.

Israel Releases Palestinian Prisoners as Hamas Frees Israeli HostagesIsrael released another group of Palestinian prisoners Friday, hours after Hamas freed additional Israeli hostages under a last-minute agreement to extend their cease-fire by another day in Gaza.

Canadian-Israeli Peace Activist Confirmed Dead After Hamas AttackVivian Silver, a Canadian-Israeli peace activist and humanitarian, has been confirmed dead after being missing since Hamas's attack on Israel. She was killed by the militant Islamist group in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Gaza border.

