Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed

3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel’s military said it was “expanding” its ground operations in the besieged territory.

The Palestine Telecommunications Company, Paltel, announced “a complete disruption of all communication and internet services” due to bombardment. Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a small group of foreign reporters that Israel expects a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon. It “will take a long time” to dismantle Hamas' vast network of tunnels, he said, adding that he expected a lengthy phase of lower-intensity fighting as Israel destroys “pockets of resistance.”

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has soared past 7,300, according to officials there. A blockade on Gaza has meant dwindling supplies of food, fuel, water and medicine, and the U.N. warned that its aid operation helping hundreds of thousands of people was “crumbling” amid near-depleted fuel. headtopics.com

The overall number of deaths far exceeds the combined toll of all four previous Israel-Hamas wars, estimated at around 4,000. A ground invasion is expected to cause even higher casualties on both sides as Israeli forces and Hamas battle each other in dense residential areas.

Little is known about Hamas’ tunnels and other infrastructure, and the military’s and Gallant’s claims couldn’t be verified. About 1.4 million people in Gaza have fled their homes, with nearly half of them crowding into U.N. shelters. Hundreds of thousands remain in northern Gaza, despite Israel ordering them to evacuate to the south and saying that those who remain might be considered “accomplices” of Hamas. headtopics.com

