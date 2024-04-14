Israeli ambassador to Canada vows retaliation against Iran's attack

'We will hit back': Israel i ambassador to Canada on potential response to Iran ’s attack Canada 's exclusion from AUKUS not a slight: former U.K. PM Boris JohnsonPoliticians shouldn't scrap climate commitments to address cost of living crisis: Boris Johnson'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral

Israel on Sunday hailed its successful air defences in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying it and its allies thwarted 99 per cent of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday he will try to advance wartime aid for Israel this week as he attempts the difficult task of winning House approval for a national security package that also includes funding for Ukraine and allies in Asia.

'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that ﻿we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well .'Prosecutors in the case against 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are asking she be sentenced to 18 months in prison – the maximum sentence in the involuntary manslaughter.Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.

Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 16, militant rockets kill 1 Israeli as cross-border violence soarsAn Israeli airstrike on a paramedics centre linked to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group in south Lebanon killed seven of its members early Wednesday and triggered a rocket attack from Lebanon that killed one person in northern Israel, officials said.

Israeli War Cabinet’s Benny Gantz Vows To Make Iran ‘Exact The Price’ For AttackSanjana is a HuffPost reporter currently based in her native city of Chicago after reporting from Washington, D.C. She covers breaking news and politics, and previously wrote for the AP. You can reach her at sanjana.karanthhuffpost.com or on Twitter at sanjanakaranth.

Biden tells Netanyahu US would not take part in Israeli counter strike against IranExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Former Israeli PM ‘disappointed’ in Canada’s position on Gaza conflictFormer Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett says Israel is being held to a double standard not shown to others during times of war, which he said is rooted in antisemitism.

Israeli military leadership meets as Iran launches barrage of drones and missile attacksIsraeli military leadership meets as Iran launches barrage of drones and missile attacks

Israeli Military: Iran’s Attack is a ‘Severe and Dangerous Escalation’Iran launched dozens of drones toward Israel on Saturday, marking an escalation of the Middle East conflict. The Israeli military said they are prepared to...

