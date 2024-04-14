Israeli ambassador to Canada vows retaliation against Iran's attack

'We will hit back': Israel i ambassador to Canada on potential response to Iran ’s attack Canada 's exclusion from AUKUS not a slight: former U.K. PM Boris JohnsonPoliticians shouldn't scrap climate commitments to address cost of living crisis: Boris Johnson'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Israel on Sunday hailed its successful air defences in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying it and its allies thwarted 99 per cent of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday he will try to advance wartime aid for Israel this week as he attempts the difficult task of winning House approval for a national security package that also includes funding for Ukraine and allies in Asia.
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well .'Prosecutors in the case against 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are asking she be sentenced to 18 months in prison – the maximum sentence in the involuntary manslaughter.Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
Israel Canada Iran Attack Retaliation
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »