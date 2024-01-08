Israeli Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Commander in Southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike killed an elite Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon, raising fears of another Mideast war. The strike targeted a secretive Hezbollah force operating along the border. The slain fighter was identified as Wissam al-Tawil. The escalation of strikes comes amid the ongoing fighting in Gaza. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is attempting to prevent further conflict.





CP24 » / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel in Response to Killing of Hamas LeaderLebanon's Hezbollah militia fired rockets at northern Israel in response to the killing of a top leader from the allied Hamas group. Hezbollah leader warned Israel of swift response on the battlefield. If Hezbollah doesn't retaliate, all of Lebanon would be vulnerable to Israeli attack.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Israeli airstrike kills two Palestinian journalists in GazaAn apparent Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza on Sunday, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh. The journalists were killed while driving to an assignment in southern Gaza. Dozens of Palestinian journalists have been killed while covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah on Brink of Wider WarIsrael and Hezbollah are on the brink of wider war after a week of threats and attacks. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has raised concerns about how Hezbollah may retaliate against an Israeli strike in Beirut. Both sides have experienced casualties and displacement, with constant artillery and missile fire across the border. A recent drone strike in southern Beirut has escalated tensions.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Israeli Tanks Enter Gaza Town as Thousands FleeIsraeli tanks have entered a town in the central Gaza Strip after days of bombardment, causing tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee. The tanks were seen near a mosque in Bureij, and Israeli forces also targeted a hospital in Khan Younis. In the latest air strike, 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded in Rafah. The building that was bombed was housing displaced civilians.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Deadly Strike in Gaza Leaves 70 Dead, Israeli Soldiers Killed in CombatAt least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Israeli military uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza CityThe Israeli military has uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, dealing a blow to the militant group. The center was part of an underground network used by Hamas to transport weapons and supplies. Israel aims to destroy these tunnels. Hamas' leader is in Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and a prisoner swap. Israel plans to continue its offensive, which has caused significant damage and casualties in Gaza.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »