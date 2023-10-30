Israel warns of ‘long and difficult war’ as conflict intensifies

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to take responsibility for intelligence failures leading up to the Oct. 7 attacks. Global News’s Daniele Hamamdjian reports from Jerusalem.

Israel Warns of ‘Long’ War as Invasion of Gaza Strip BeginsIsrael has launched a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, prompting warnings of a long and bloody conflict. Ongoing ground activity has been reported in northern Gaza. In other news, Ukraine is holding a meeting in Malta to advance peace efforts, Italy rejects an alternative plan for Telecom Italia, and an Iranian girl dies weeks after an alleged assault by morality police. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Long War in Gaza with Army Entering NorthThe latest update from Israel reveals that the long war in Gaza has begun with the army entering the northern region. This conflict between Israel and Hamas is unlike anything that has happened before. Read more ⮕

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against HamasIsrael escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israeli troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕