Israel uncovers tunnel under Gaza hospital

While acknowledging that it has a network of hundreds of kilometres of secret tunnels, bunkers and access shafts throughout the Palestinian enclave, Hamas has denied that these are located in civilian infrastructure like hospitals. In an update on operations in Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital, the Israeli military said its engineers had uncovered a tunnel 10 meters deep and running 55 meters to a blast-proof door.

"This type of door is used by the Hamas terrorist organization to block Israeli forces from entering the command centres and the underground assets belonging to Hamas," said a military statement accompanied by video showing a narrow passage with arched concrete roofing, ending at a grey door. The statement did not say what was beyond the door. The tunnel had been accessed through a shaft discovered in a shed within the Shifa compound that contained munitions, it said





Israeli forces enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital in ground offensive against HamasThe Israeli military has entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. The army claims that Hamas conceals military operations in the facility. However, it has refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. The IDF has warned that Hamas' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

Gaza: IDF Closes in on Hamas Underground HQ Beneath Gaza City Shifa Hospital IDF Chief of the General Staff: 'We have been at war for a month now, we are inflicting severe damage to Hamas, damaging the leadership of Hamas, targeting the commanders, targeting the terrorists.'

Health ministry in Gaza says Israel targeted convoy of ambulances leaving Al-Shifa hospital

Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel's War Against HamasGaza's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the facility is used by Hamas for military purposes, but this is denied by Gaza health officials and Hamas. The hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying. Shifa is the leading hospital in a collapsed healthcare system due to conflict, underfunding, and an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as military says it's encircled Gaza City

Israeli soldier freed in Gaza during ground operation, Israeli army says

