Israel to expel UN coordinator for criticizing Gaza war

Israeli authorities will force the departure of a Canadian woman who has been the Jerusalem-based United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator for the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, but who has also been heavily criticized for her sharply-worded descriptions of the human toll of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Lynn Hastings has warned about the “catastrophic” humanitarian consequences of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, while also condemning the “indiscriminate” rocket fire from Palestinian militants on Israeli cities and calling for the release of hostages. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a letter to Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said it will not renew Ms. Hasting’s visa, which expires Dec. 20. Israeli authorities have been critical of Ms. Hastings, and the letter, obtained by The Globe and Mail, faults her for “consistently and maliciously placing responsibility for the humanitarian situation exclusively on Israel, without once, specifically and unequivocally calling out Hamas for their reprehensible disdain for human life.





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Gaza news: Israel says no exceptions to Gaza siege unless hostages freedIsrael said on Thursday there would be no humanitarian exceptions to its siege of the Gaza Strip until all its hostages were freed, after the Red Cross pleaded for fuel to be allowed in to prevent overwhelmed hospitals from 'turning into morgues.'

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza news: Israel says no exceptions to Gaza siege unless hostages freedIsrael said on Thursday there would be no pause in its siege of the Gaza Strip for aid or evacuations until all its hostages were freed, as Washington urged it to protect civilians and the Red Cross warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza news: Israel says it will now allow aid to Gaza until hostages freedThe Israel military pulverized the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with airstrikes, prepared for a possible ground invasion and said Thursday its complete siege on the territory - which has left Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine - would remain in place until Hamas militants freed some 150 hostages taken during a deadly weekend incursion.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as military says it's encircled Gaza CityKHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 6: Children stand in a building, destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The Israeli army has expanded its military assault.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Israeli soldier freed in Gaza during ground operation, Israeli army saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Gaza Health Ministry saysHamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, says that an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip has killed one of its top militant commanders.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »