Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza, knocking out internet, communication

The military's announcement signaled it was moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza, where it has vowed to crush the ruling Hamas militant group after its bloody incursion in southern Israel three weeks ago.

Relatives outside Gaza panicked after their messaging chats with families inside suddenly went dead and calls stopped going through. Lynn Hastings, U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the occupied territories, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that without phone lines and internet, hospitals and aid operations would be unable to operate. The Red Crescent said it could not contact its medical teams and that residents could no longer call ambulances, meaning rescuers would have to chase the sound of explosions to find the wounded. International aid groups said they were only able to reach a few staff using satellite phones.

Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive. Earlier Friday, the military said ground forces conducted their second hours-long incursion inside Gaza in as many days, striking dozens of militant targets over the past 24 hours. headtopics.com

The overall number of deaths far exceeds the combined toll of all four previous Israel-Hamas wars, estimated at around 4,000. The conflict has threatened to ignite a wider war across the region. Arab nations - including U.S. allies and ones that have reached peace deals or normalized ties with Israel - have raised increasing alarm over a potential ground invasion, likely to bring even higher casualties amid urban fighting.

The loss of internet and phones deals a further blow to a medical and aid system that relief workers say was already on the verge of collapse, overwhelmed by wounded and running out of supplies under Israel's weeks-long seal. More than 1.4 million people have fled their homes, nearly half crowding into U.N. schools and shelters. Aid workers say a trickle of aid Israel has allowed to enter from Egypt the past week is a tiny fraction of what is needed. headtopics.com

Read more:

CP24 »

Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsedDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2. Read more ⮕

Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsedDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2. Read more ⮕

Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsedDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2. Read more ⮕

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outsideDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified Israeli bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2. Read more ⮕

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outsideDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified Israeli bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2. Read more ⮕

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outsideDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified Israeli bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2. Read more ⮕