Israel should apologize and compensate for the death of Polish aid worker in Gaza

Israel should apologise and pay compensation to the family of a Polish national who was among seven aid workers killed in an airstrike in Gaza , Poland's prime minister and president said on Thursday. Citizens from Australia, Britain and Poland were among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israel i airstrike in central Gaza on Monday, the NGO said.

Damian Sobol, 35, was a relief worker and lived in the city of Przemysl, in southeastern Poland, according to the city's mayor Wojciech Bakun. "We will expect... an immediate explanation of the circumstances and compensation for the victims' relatives," Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a news conferenc

