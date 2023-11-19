Israel Says Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Hijack Cargo Ship in Red Sea

Israel has accused Yemen's Houthi rebels of hijacking a cargo ship in the Red Sea. The ship was reportedly carrying food and medical supplies. This incident highlights the ongoing conflict in Yemen and the challenges faced by international shipping in the region.





Israel warns of possible hostile aircraft near Red Sea city of Eilat

Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as Houthis attack from YemenThe Israeli military said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea on Wednesday as reinforcements, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and vowed to carry out more.

Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as Houthis attack from Yemen

Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as Houthis attack from Yemen

Israel Says Its Navy in Red Sea After Houthis Claim AttacksThe Israeli military released footage that it said showed navy boats in the Red Sea on Wednesday. It came after Houthi forces in Yemen said it had launched...

Missile strikes Egyptian Red Sea town on Israel border

