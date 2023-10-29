Israel’s war rages in Gaza but fear and fury have fallen upon the West Bank too

Palestinian women cry during the funeral of Naeem Farran, who was killed early in the morning by the Israeli army in Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus on Oct. 29.A few days before their father was shot to death in an olive grove, two of Bilal Saleh’s children took out a black marker and wrote their names on their legs.have done the same, marking their children to make it simpler for hospital staff to identify their young bodies if they are killed. Mr.

Twice since war began on Oct. 7, someone has sliced the pipe delivering water to Sawiya. Earlier in the week, someone cut down 140 olive trees near the Israeli settlement that overlooks the Saleh family olive grove.

The grove lies below the Israeli settlement of Rehelim, which has grown to nearly 1,000 people over the past three decades. So when the Saleh family saw four people dressed in Shabbat white coming down the hill from Rehelim, one with an assault rifle slung across his shoulders, they fled. headtopics.com

“What they are doing now in the territories is absolutely shameful and outrageous and obnoxious,” he told The Globe and Mail in an interview at his office in Tel Aviv. Settlers have killed seven. Four died on Oct. 11 in the West Bank village of Qusra, and another two the following day when settlers attacked a funeral for the first four.

In the past, attacks by settlers have often not led to arrests. A spokesman for the Israel Police said he could not comment when The Globe asked about an investigation into the killing of Mr. Saleh. An e-mailed request for police information went unanswered. headtopics.com

The settler who pulled the trigger “behaved the way he should behave,” Mr. Dagan said. He called for the end of all nearby olive harvesting, saying it provides a “base for terrorism.” No settler deaths have been reported since Oct. 7, but Astel Alloun, a spokesperson for the Shomron Regional Council, said attacks have been frequent. Her husband sleeps at night with a gun beneath his pillow. She keeps pepper spray close at hand, and has given the same to her children. They worry that the horrors of Oct. 7 could come to their settlement at any time.She defended the killing of Mr. Saleh.Mr. Saleh’s family is angry that soldiers stationed nearby did not intervene.

