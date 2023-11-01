Israel's Netanyahu faces reckoning over Hamas disaster

The scale of the killing, accounts of trauma and images of the violence that emerged from the southern Israeli communities around Gaza have shaken the country. He has refused to accept responsibility, saying only that everyone will have to answer difficult questions when the war with Hamas is over, and in one of his rare press conferences, dismissed a question asking if he would resign.

An Oct. 18-19 Maariv newspaper poll showed former Defence Minister Benny Gantz, an opposition centrist party head in a newly formed unity government, was favoured for prime minister by 48% of respondents, compared with only 28% for Netanyahu.

Facing trial on corruption charges, which he denies, his popularity had already been dented by a bitter battle over plans to curb the powers of the Supreme Court, which brought hundreds of thousands of Israelis to the streets for months.

But much will depend on the result of the operation, whose declared aim is to destroy Hamas forever and whether his own party will continue to support him in the face of the increasingly loud calls for change.

"If the government will not deliver what it promised which is the eradication of Hamas, I am sure it will not be accepted - not by the public and not by the political system."Netanyahu, who burned through the goodwill even of allies like the United States in the battle over judicial reform, is viewed with deep suspicion in much of the world due to his alliance with hardline religious and nationalist parties.

