Israel's military objectives in Gaza remain unfulfilled

After more than three horrible months of war in Gaza, Israel’s stated military objectives remain unfulfilled: Hamas is not defeated, the hostages have not been released and the militants who planned the Oct. 7 attacks are still alive. The apocalyptic landscape of northern Gaza speaks to the deadly effectiveness of Israel's bombing campaign at destroying buildings and making the territory unlivable for Palestinians.

As the combat continues without any sign of an ending, analysts who spoke to CBC News say even modest victories have been elusive





Israeli tanks have entered a town in the central Gaza Strip after days of bombardment, causing tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee. The tanks were seen near a mosque in Bureij, and Israeli forces also targeted a hospital in Khan Younis. In the latest air strike, 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded in Rafah. The building that was bombed was housing displaced civilians.

At least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.

The UN Security Council has adopted a watered-down resolution calling for immediately speeding up aid deliveries to desperate civilians in Gaza, but without the original call for an 'urgent suspension of hostilities' between Israel and Hamas.

A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas arrived in Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November. The shipment also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the besieged coastal enclave.

An apparent Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza on Sunday, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh. The journalists were killed while driving to an assignment in southern Gaza. Dozens of Palestinian journalists have been killed while covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hezbollah are on the brink of wider war after a week of threats and attacks. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has raised concerns about how Hezbollah may retaliate against an Israeli strike in Beirut. Both sides have experienced casualties and displacement, with constant artillery and missile fire across the border. A recent drone strike in southern Beirut has escalated tensions.

