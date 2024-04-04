Israel's Gantz Ups Ante With Netanyahu by Calling for Early Elections

Israel 's Defense Minister Benny Gantz has called for early elections , escalating his ongoing feud with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . Gantz , who is also the leader of the Blue and White party, accused Netanyahu of prioritizing his own personal interests over the country's well-being. The call for early elections comes as the two leaders continue to clash over a range of issues, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's budget.

Gantz's move is seen as a strategic move to gain more political leverage and potentially unseat Netanyahu from power

Israel Gantz Netanyahu Early Elections Feud Blue And White Party COVID-19 Budget

