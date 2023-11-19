Israel's Focus Turns to Gaza's South in Next Stage of War

Israel's focus in the next stage of the war shifts to Gaza's south. The Israeli military is now targeting Hamas' underground tunnel network in the area. This comes after weeks of intense fighting between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and widespread destruction. The Israeli government has vowed to continue its military operations until it achieves its objectives.





Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel, resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Gaza: IDF Closes in on Hamas Underground HQ Beneath Gaza City Shifa Hospital IDF Chief of the General Staff: 'We have been at war for a month now, we are inflicting severe damage to Hamas, damaging the leadership of Hamas, targeting the commanders, targeting the terrorists.'

Qatar brokers deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel for limited Gaza evacuations

Hamas-run government says Israel strikes apartment buildings in Gaza refugee camp for second day
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries.

Hamas-run government says Israel strikes apartment buildings in Gaza refugee camp for second day
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries.

Hamas-run government says Israel strikes apartment buildings in Gaza refugee camp for second day
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries.

