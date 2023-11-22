Israel's Cabinet Approves Deal to Release Hostages Held by Hamas

Israel's cabinet agreed late Tuesday to a deal that would see the release of dozens of hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and bring the first pause in the fighting of a devastating six-week war. Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said Wednesday. It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

In a statement, the government said the first hostages to be released would be women and children. It was not immediately clear when the truce would take effect. Media reports ahead of the vote said the deal would include Israel freeing some 150 Palestinian prisoners and allowing additional humanitarian aid into Gaza, but the Israeli statement made mention of neither. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier vowed to continue the war until the military capabilities of Hamas are destroyed and all hostages have been freed. The war would resume after any temporary ceasefire, he adde





