Israel's cabinet agrees to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza Strip

Israel's cabinet has agreed to a deal to release dozens of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, bringing a temporary halt to the six-week war. Hamas will release 50 hostages over four days, with the lull extended for every 10 hostages released. Women and children will be the first to be released. The truce's start date is not yet known. The deal does not mention Israel freeing Palestinian prisoners or allowing more humanitarian aid into Gaza.





